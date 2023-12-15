Williams scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and added six rebounds and three assists in Thursday's 128-123 loss to the Kings.

Williams' minutes have fluctuated this season, but he has found ways to contribute off the bench when given the chance, whether that be through scoring or rebounding. In his last five appearances, Williams has averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.2 steals over 11.6 minutes per game, and it appears his role backing up Chet Holmgren will remain constant for the foreseeable future.