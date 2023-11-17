Williams ended with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across four minutes during Thursday's 128-109 win over Golden State.

Williams missed the first five games of the season due to a hamstring injury but played double-digit minutes in six straight matchups after that. During that stretch, he averaged 4.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.5 minutes per game. Last year, Williams was a regular fixture in the starting lineup, but he's been pushed to a bench role with Chet Holmgren healthy and dominating. It was surprising to see Williams' playing time limited during Thursday's blowout, but he should remain a key part of the Thunder's bench unit moving forward.