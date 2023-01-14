WIlliams will come off the bench Friday against Chicago after he was initially listed in the starting lineup due to an error.

A previous report noted that Williams would start alongside Mike Muscala in the frontcourt but it was meant to instead display Jalen Williams in the first unit. In his last two games off the bench, he has averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 15.5 minutes.