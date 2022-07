Williams signed a four-year contract with the Thunder on Tuesday.

Rather than stashing the No. 34 overall pick in June's draft with their G League affiliate or with a club overseas, the Thunder will bring Williams to training camp as a member of the 15-man roster. The 6-foot-10 big man recently took part with the Thunder's summer league squad, averaging 3.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 18.1 minutes per contest over seven appearances.