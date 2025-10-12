default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (rest) did not play in Saturday's preseason game against Indiana.

Williams, along with several others, got a planned night off for maintenance Saturday. Through two preseason appearances, Williams holds averages of 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers.

More News