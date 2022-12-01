Williams finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Despite the loss, Williams made his presence known posting his third consecutive triple-double. However, the Clippers did an excellent job limiting his shot attempts as they continually doubled him down in the paint. Expect him to bounce back as one of the Blue's main offensive weapons.