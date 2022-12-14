Williams finished with 24 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Besides being the leading scorer, Williams made his presence felt on the defensive end, finishing with a team high three steals. Expect the rookie second-round pick to continue to make an impact as a scorer, rebounder and rim protector.
