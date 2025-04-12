Williams is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Friday will be Williams' seventh start of the season and third since the beginning of March. He returned Wednesday from a four-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and logged 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes in a win over the Suns.
