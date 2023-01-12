Williams will start Thursday's game against the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
After three DNPs, Williams' first assignment back in the rotation is guarding Joel Embiid. In the rookie's three starts, he's averaged 1.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes.
