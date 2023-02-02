Williams will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams has been part of the Thunder's revolving door at center but will receive the starting nod Wednesday. However, the rookie has failed to log 20 minutes in five of his last six games with the first unit. Across that span, Williams has averaged 5.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 17.2 minutes of action.