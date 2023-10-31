Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams is exactly two weeks removed from straining his hamstring at practice, but he's still not ready for game action. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against Golden State.
