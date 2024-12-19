Williams (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams' 2024-25 regular-season debut will be pushed back at least one more game as he continues to rehab a strained hamstring. His next chance to play will come Friday. However, he doesn't have a return timeline.
