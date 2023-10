Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Tuesday that Williams has a hamstring strain and will re-evaluated in a couple weeks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams suffered his injury in practice, according to Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports. With Williams sidelined and with the Thunder dealing Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to the Rockets on Tuesday, Olivier Sarr could have a clear path to opening the season as the top backup behind starting center Chet Holmgren.