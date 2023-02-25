Williams finished Friday's 124-115 loss to the Suns with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Oklahoma City's center rotation has been a difficult one to predict all season, but Williams seems to be stabilizing as the top option on the depth chart. He's now started in four consecutive games and has logged at least 25 minutes in the past three contests. During those three contests, Williams has averaged 9.7 points, 9.0 boards, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks. The rookie second-round pick looks like he could be worthy of a pickup in 14-team leagues or deeper where he's still on the waiver wire.