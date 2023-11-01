Williams (hamstring) was assigned to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Williams strained his hamstring during a training camp practice in mid-October and has been sidelined since. However, it appears he's taking the next step in his rehab. He'll presumably participate in a few practices with the Blue over the next couple of days, and if that goes according to plan, Williams may be in line to make his regular-season debut sometime next week. As a rookie last year, Williams averaged 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.7 minutes across 49 appearances (36 starts).