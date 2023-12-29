Williams (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams left Wednesday's win over the Knicks due to a right hip contusion and was listed as questionable for Friday, but he'll suit up for a 25th straight game. However, he's not likely to see significant playing time, as he's averaging just 6.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
