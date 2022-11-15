Correcting a previous report, Williams will come off the bench Monday against the Celtics, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
The Thunder will roll out a new starting five, but it will be Jalen Williams who draws the start instead of Jaylin Williams. Williams should remain in his usual limited role off the bench, having appeared in just two games so far this season.
