Williams (rest) will start Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets.
The Thunder's usual starters are resting, so Williams will get a shot with the first unit against Charlotte. He'll be joined by Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng, Cason Wallace and Vasilije Micic.
