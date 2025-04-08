Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Williams will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. His next opportunity to feature will come Wednesday against the Suns. Kenrich Williams and Dillon Jones are candidates to absorb extra minutes due to Williams being sidelined.
