Williams (knee) has been ruled out to face the Suns on Sunday.

Williams was diagnosed with a left knee sprain earlier this week, so his absence from this game is not surprising, and it wouldn't be shocking if that's the case for a few more contests, too. Williams has played regularly off the bench for OKC this season, making 50 appearances and logging 12.6 minutes per game thus far. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Lakers.