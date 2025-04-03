Williams (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Williams was added to the injury report Wednesday morning due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll end up missing the contest due to the issue. Kenrich Williams and Dillon Jones are the likeliest candidates to pick up more minutes. Williams' next chance to play will come Friday at Houston.
