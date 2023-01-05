Williams (ankle) will miss Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Williams made his third start in the last four games Wednesday but lasted only 12 minutes before suffering a left ankle sprain he was unable to return from. With Friday's contest off the table, he's looking toward Sunday against the Mavericks for his next chance to return. Kenrich Williams, Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley are candidates to add some minutes in his absence.
