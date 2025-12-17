Williams has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to heel bursitis, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will be sidelined for the opening leg of a back-to-back set due to a heel injury. With Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) also out, Branden Carlson and Kenrich Williams should see plenty of action Thursday. It's unclear if Williams will be good to go for Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves.