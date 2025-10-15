default-cbs-image
Williams (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will miss a second straight preseason game for rest purposes. Over the course of his last two preseason appearances, he's averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest.

