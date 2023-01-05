Williams is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams recorded three points and two rebounds in 12 minutes before exiting Wednesday's game. The Thunder are down to Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley in the frontcourt, with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (lower leg) and Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) also out.