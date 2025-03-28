Williams won't return to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to left hip stiffness, according to Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City.
Williams won't return to Thursday's matchup due to a hip injury, but the problem shouldn't be serious. Williams' next chance to log minutes off the bench would come against the Pacers on Saturday, although that'd depend on how he progresses in his recovery process.
