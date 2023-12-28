Watch Now:

Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks with a right hip contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will finish the contest scoreless (0-1 3Pt) with a pair of rebounds over seven minutes. Though the game is in the fourth period, Kenrich Williams would be the likely candidate to pick up a few minutes. Williams' next chance to play will come Friday at Denver.

More News