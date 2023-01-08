Williams won't start Sunday against Dallas, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The former Arkansas star was originally listed as a starter, but in the end, it will be Kenrich Williams who gets the nod, with both Mike Muscala and Jaylin Williams on the bench. He's averaging 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in eight games off the bench this season.
