Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Williams will miss a third straight game Sunday due to a sprained left ankle. The Thunder will likely turn to Kenrich Williams and Dillon Jones to pick up the slack in Williams' absence against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Listed out for Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't go Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Late addition to injury report•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Good to go Monday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable to face Chicago•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Out against Indiana•