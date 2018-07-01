Grant and the Thunder agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Grant has emerged as a key piece in the Thunder's young core, and the franchise made a statement by keeping him around and footing what could be an additional $40 million in luxury tax spending. The 24-year-old averaged 8.4 points and 3.9 rebound per game last season and could take on a larger role if Oklahoma City is able to find a way to move Carmelo Anthony.