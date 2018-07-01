Thunder's Jerami Grant: Agrees to three-year deal with Thunder
Grant and the Thunder agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Grant has emerged as a key piece in the Thunder's young core, and the franchise made a statement by keeping him around and footing what could be an additional $40 million in luxury tax spending. The 24-year-old averaged 8.4 points and 3.9 rebound per game last season and could take on a larger role if Oklahoma City is able to find a way to move Carmelo Anthony.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Logs 30 minutes in Game 6 loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Drops 17 off bench Monday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Leads bench in scoring Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong contributions on second unit•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 20 points in 33 minutes•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 15 off bench Saturday•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...