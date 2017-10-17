Play

Thunder's Jerami Grant: Averages 19.4 minutes in preseason

Grant averaged 19.4 minutes over three games this preseason.

Grant had the best shooting season of his career a year ago, shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc over 19.1 minutes per game. The additions of Carmelo Anthony and Patrick Patterson, who provide the Thunder with multiple stretch fours, will make it tough for Grant to see a larger role with the team this season.

