Grant managed 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Grant saw some extra run with Carmelo Anthony (rest) out of action Saturday, and he parlayed the opportunity into some solid production. The four-year veteran posted a fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort, and he's now managed at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the floor in five of the last six games. The 23-year-old has been a fairly reliable source of scoring and rebounds on the second unit, which should continue affording him a solid allotment of playing time for the balance of the campaign.