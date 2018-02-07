Grant managed 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 win over the Warriors.

Grant's scoring total paced the second unit and represented his third double-digit point tally in the first four games of February. The fourth-year forward has been blistering-hot from the field, shooting 64.7 percent over his last five contests. Grant continues to hold down a consistent role in the frontcourt rotation, giving him some utility for those needing back-of-the-roster scoring and rebounding help at forward in deep formats.