Thunder's Jerami Grant: Block party in win
Grant totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five blocks, four assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Bucks on Sunday.
Grant scored in double digits for the ninth time in a row and although his rebounding haul was unusually low, he bolstered his performance with season highs in blocks and assists. He's averaging career highs in minutes (32.0), points (12.8) and rebounds (5.0) this season, and his solid contributions have made him an undervalued play in daily formats.
