Grant registered 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three bocks, and one assist in 44 minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime loss to the Spurs.

Grant supplied a career high scoring total while matching his career high in rebounding as well. The highly athletic forward fouled out in 44 minutes of action, but he delivered an extremely impressive stat line in the seemingly never-ending matchup. Grant remains fairly inconsistent offensively, with two single-digit scoring efforts in the last four games. However, he's still managing career-high averages in points, boards, steals, threes, and minutes while maintaining solid shooing percentages (52.3 FG, 35.0 3Pt, 69.0 FT).