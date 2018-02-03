Grant had 12 points (6-7 FG), 12 rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 114-100 loss to New Orleans.

Grant had his second consecutive solid outing, finishing with just his second double-double of the season. With Andre Roberson (knee) ruled out for the remainder of the season, Grant will likely see some additional run depending on the needs of the team on any given night. He brings plenty of energy off the bench and while he will not produce the defensive stats that Roberson did, he will be valuable to the team as they make a push for the playoffs. This being said, he should really only be owned in deeper formats.