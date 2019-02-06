Grant ended with 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-122 victory over Orlando.

Grant produced just his third double-double of the season Tuesday, helping the Thunder overcome an early deficit to run out 10 point victors. Grant has certainly been the unsung hero for the Thunder this season and is putting up career-high numbers in multiple categories. He is the 63rd ranked player for the season and chances are you were able to draft him in the later rounds of your draft.