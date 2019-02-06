Thunder's Jerami Grant: Double-doubles in victory
Grant ended with 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-122 victory over Orlando.
Grant produced just his third double-double of the season Tuesday, helping the Thunder overcome an early deficit to run out 10 point victors. Grant has certainly been the unsung hero for the Thunder this season and is putting up career-high numbers in multiple categories. He is the 63rd ranked player for the season and chances are you were able to draft him in the later rounds of your draft.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong shooting in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Block party in win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Puts up 16 points in win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong defensive production in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Career-high 25 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Another solid output in win•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...