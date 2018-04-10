Grant scored 17 points (4-6 FG, 9-11 FT) while adding five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-93 win over the Heat.

He's become a key figure on OKC's second unit at both ends of the court, scoring in double digits in five of the last seven games and registering two blocks in four straight. With one more game to play and home-court advantage in the first round potentially on the line, expect Grant to post another strong line Wednesday against the Grizzlies.