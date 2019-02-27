Grant ended with 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Grant put up his highest points total in almost six weeks Tuesday, coming away with 23 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting. He added a pair of blocked shots, adding to his already impressive resume from this season. He has been a real breakout thus far and is a big part of why the Thunder have been so successful. The addition of Markieff Morris does not appear to have impacted Grant's playing time and he should continue to be a steady top-60 player moving forward.