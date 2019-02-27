Thunder's Jerami Grant: Efficient scoring night Tuesday
Grant ended with 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-112 loss to the Nuggets.
Grant put up his highest points total in almost six weeks Tuesday, coming away with 23 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting. He added a pair of blocked shots, adding to his already impressive resume from this season. He has been a real breakout thus far and is a big part of why the Thunder have been so successful. The addition of Markieff Morris does not appear to have impacted Grant's playing time and he should continue to be a steady top-60 player moving forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Solid on both ends of floor•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Practices Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Listed as out Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Listed out Monday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 20 points in Thursday's win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.