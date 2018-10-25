Thunder's Jerami Grant: Enters starting five Thursday
Grant is starting at power forward Thursday against the Celtics, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Grant will get the call over Patrick Patterson after packing the stat sheet in his last game against the Kings. Grant tallied seven points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks over 28 minutes.
