Grant had just seven points (1-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Grant came off the bench behind Patrick Patterson (seven points, five rebounds) but still managed to see more playing time than the latter. The two are going to be battling for the starting power forward role and tonight's performance's failed to uncloud the issue. Patterson likely has the upper hand due to his ability to shoot the ball with higher efficiency, however, neither player is going to be able to produce standard league value with any consistency.