Thunder's Jerami Grant: Fills the boxscore in victory
Grant had 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Clippers.
Grant was fantastic for the Thunder on Saturday, picking up some of the scoring slack left by Russell Westbrook shooting just 4-of-17. Grant contributed across the board, recording a combined five defensive stats. Grant is the 100th ranked player for the season which means he should be rostered in basically all formats.
