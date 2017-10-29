Thunder's Jerami Grant: Fills up box score in Saturday's win
Grant registered six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 101-69 win over the Bulls.
Grant continues to be one of the team's most reliable reserves. Through six games, he is averaging 6.5 points (41.4 FG, 30.0 3Pt, 70.6 FT), 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steal, and 0.8 assists in 21.3 minutes. That might not seem like much, but those numbers are better (in every category) than starting wing Andre Roberson.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Averages 19.4 minutes in preseason•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Has team option picked up•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Makes most of his chance Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Sees 11 minutes off bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Efficient from floor in home win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Produces season-high 15 points off bench•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...