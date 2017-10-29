Thunder's Jerami Grant: Fills up box score in Saturday's win

Grant registered six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 101-69 win over the Bulls.

Grant continues to be one of the team's most reliable reserves. Through six games, he is averaging 6.5 points (41.4 FG, 30.0 3Pt, 70.6 FT), 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steal, and 0.8 assists in 21.3 minutes. That might not seem like much, but those numbers are better (in every category) than starting wing Andre Roberson.