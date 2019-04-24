Thunder's Jerami Grant: Finishes series strong
Grant registered 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 44 minutes during the Thunder's 118-115 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Grant played the second-most minutes on the Thunder behind Russell Westbrook and parlayed it into another strong performance. The fifth-year big generated three straight double-digit scoring efforts to close out the series and averaged a solid 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds overall across the five games. Those figures came in the wake of a regular season in which he posted career bests in multiple categories, and he'll look to build on those numbers next season.
