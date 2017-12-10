Thunder's Jerami Grant: Good to go Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Grant (hip) will play in Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Grant missed Thursday's game against the Nets with a hip injury, but it wasn't anything overly serious and he'll return to the lineup Saturday after just a one-game layoff. Look for Grant to slot back in as depth at the two forward spots, likely battling with guys like Patrick Patterson, Alex Abrines and Terrance Ferguson for minutes. So far this season, Grant has averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds across 22.3 minutes, making him only worth consideration in the deepest of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Out Thursday vs. Nets•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Purs in double-double off bench in victory•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Will return to bench role Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...