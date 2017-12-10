Thunder's Jerami Grant: Good to go Saturday vs. Grizzlies

Grant (hip) will play in Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

Grant missed Thursday's game against the Nets with a hip injury, but it wasn't anything overly serious and he'll return to the lineup Saturday after just a one-game layoff. Look for Grant to slot back in as depth at the two forward spots, likely battling with guys like Patrick Patterson, Alex Abrines and Terrance Ferguson for minutes. So far this season, Grant has averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds across 22.3 minutes, making him only worth consideration in the deepest of fantasy leagues.