Thunder's Jerami Grant: Heads to locker room
Grant went back to the locker room after rolling his ankle in Monday's game against the Kings, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Before exiting the contest, Grant contributed eight points (3-9 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound and a block across 26 minutes. The Thunder are already dealing with several injuries, including Nerlens Noel (illness) in the frontcourt. With three games over the next fives days, the Thunder will have to rely heavily on Patrick Patterson and Tyler Davis should Grant miss time.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 14 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Nearly double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong play continues Monday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Hot shooting in easy win Friday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Plays well in starting role•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Enters starting five Thursday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.