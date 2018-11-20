Grant went back to the locker room after rolling his ankle in Monday's game against the Kings, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Before exiting the contest, Grant contributed eight points (3-9 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound and a block across 26 minutes. The Thunder are already dealing with several injuries, including Nerlens Noel (illness) in the frontcourt. With three games over the next fives days, the Thunder will have to rely heavily on Patrick Patterson and Tyler Davis should Grant miss time.