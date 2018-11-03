Thunder's Jerami Grant: Hot shooting in easy win Friday
Grant finished with 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 134-111 victory over the Wizards.
Grant was excellent Friday, pouring in 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting. He added three steals to make this one of the better lines of the night. Since replacing Patrick Patterson in the starting lineup, the Thunder have looked much better on both ends of the floor. Grant is a player who can contribute in a number of areas with the only real concern quite often being his efficiency. He was terrific from both the field and the free-throw line in this one and moving forward he is someone who could have some standard league value on the right team.
