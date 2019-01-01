Grant ended with 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Grant finished with double-digits in the scoring column for the tenth straight game, adding a combined four steals and blocks. Russell Westbrook and Paul George garner all the attention when it comes to fantasy assets on the Thunder team but Grant is certainly having himself a nice season. He is the 78th ranked player thus far and is a constant source of points, steals, and blocks and typically connects on a high percentage of his shot attempts.