Grant offered 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two blocks and one steal across 17 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.

Grant continues to serve as the second unit's most reliable source of offense, which admittedly isn't saying a whole lot considering how offensively challenged the Thunder bench can be. Still, it's worth noting that Grant has now posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of the past four games, a stretch during which he's shot an incandescent 73.7 percent (14-for-19) in that trio of games. He scored between 11 and 16 points in six contests during March overall, making him an end-of-the-roster consideration in very deep formats and as a DFS punt play.