Grant scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

He led the Thunder's second unit in scoring, and Grant's now provided double-digit points in three straight games and eight of 13 since the beginning of February. His averages over that stretch are modest (10.8 points and 5.6 boards), but the 23-year-old has developed into the most consistent option on OKC's bench.